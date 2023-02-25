Kianny Dy delivers as F2 Logistics rips Cignal to gain share of lead

KIM Kianna Dy exploded for 22 points to help F2 Logistics sweep Cignal 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at PhilSports Arena.

Dy halted a 3-0 run by the HD Spikers who overtook the lead in the third set, 22-23, with back-to-back points before Cha Cruz-Behag wrapped the match in three with a dump, 25-23.

The win propelled the Cargo Movers to the top of the standings together with defending champions Creamline with a 4-1 record, while dropping the HD Spikers to 1-4.

"Coach [Regine Diego] told us it's very important we finish strong kasi 'pag lumaban sila, mahihirapan kami so 'yun yung mindset namin. Gusto ba namin mag five sets to o tapusin na? That's what we're thinking," Dy said on the tight third set race as she also tallied 7-of-15 digs.

Aby Maraño tallied a conference-high seven blocks, six attacks and an ace to finish with 14 points, while Ara Galang added two blocks and five attacks for a seven-point output.

"Ito naman yung goal namin eh na mas mabilis makatapos ng games, mas mag dominate ng game so I think we are on the right track so hopefully mag sunod-sunod pa yung wins namin," head coach Regine Diego added.

Cignal continues to struggle with no HD Spiker stepping up. Roselyn Doria paced the loss with nine points, Riri Meneses had eight markers while Toni Basas and Glaudine Troncoso had seven apiece.