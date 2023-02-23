Kat Tolentino saves day as Choco Mucho outlasts Army in five-setter

CHOCO MUCHO needed five sets to put away gritty Army-Black Mamba, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 15-11 and snap a two-game losing skid in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Kat Tolentino came to the rescue after the Lady Troopers made six unanswered points to close within 12-11, hitting back-to-back kills to send the Flying Titans back to the win column with a 2-2 (win-loss) record.

Tolentino finished with 20 points while Regine Arocha stepped up in the absence of Des Cheng with her 13 points built on 12 attacks, a block, and eight receptions. She also stepped up to help the Flying Titans open a 12-7 lead in the fifth set.

"Maganda 'yung performance [ni Regine] kahit na pinalit lang siya sa original na first six. Pero deserving talaga siya maging best player [of the game] kasi sa training naman lagi talaga niyang pinupukpok yung first six eh," Choco Mucho hcoach Dante Alinsunurin said of Arocha.

The Flying Titans tied F2 Logistics with conference-high 13 blocks in five sets.

Isa Molde added fire power with 19 points off 18 attacks while Maddie Madayag rounded out the four Flying Titans in double figure with 10 markers.

Meanwhile, the Lady Troopers remained winless and stretched their losing streak to 17 games dating back to the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference eliminations.

The Lady Troopers, who dug deep in the fourth set and rallied from a 17-21 deficit to force a decider, fell short of an upset as they were weighed down by 30 unforced errors.

Jeanette Villareal paced Army with 19 points while Honey Royse Tubino tallied 17. Ivy Perez added 10 while Nene Bautista and Lutgarda Malaluan had 12 markers apiece.