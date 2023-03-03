Daquis leads from the front as Cignal staves off PVL elimination

CIGNAL isn't ready to leave the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Not yet.

Sitting precaciously at 1-4 (win-loss) and a loss away from elimination, the HD Spikers responded by dominating Choco Mucho, 25-14, 25-11, 19-25, 17-25, 15-11, on Thursday night to stay in the playoff race.

“Sobrang nami-miss ko yung ganitong feeling kasi ito talaga si Cignal, talagang lumalaban talaga,” team captain Rachel Anne Daquis. “Never give up yung mentality namin, patience and trust sa isa’t isa.”

More than her game-high 17-point output, Daquis displayed heart and leadership as she rallied her teammates in the decider after squandering a two-set lead against the Flying Titans.

“Nung fifth set ang ganda ng aura kahit natalo kami ng dalawang sets. Hindi nag-give up yung isa’t isa,” Daquis said.

“Wag mo hahayaan ma-down 'yung isang teammate mo. Hihilain mo siya pataas at maglalaro kami as a team from coaches to players. Kaya 'yun 'yung naging magandang result,” she added.

The 35-year-old outside spiker started the run that separated the HD Spikers from the Flying Titans, helping turn an 8-6 margin into a 10-6 spread.

The Flying Titans trimmed the deficit to two points, 13-11, but Daquis' off-the-block kill and a block sealed the match for the HD Spikers.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



Daquis admitted it was a long process for the 2022 bronze medalists to finally get themselves back in the win column after a two-game losing slump.

“Talagang makikita mo yung eagerness talaga na makabalik kami. So talagang it’s a long process talagang step by step namin,” she said of the hard-earned win.

The HD Spikers will face a tough challenge when they return to action against streaking PLDT on March 11 at FilOil EcoOil Centre.