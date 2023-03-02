Cignal averts collapse vs Choco Mucho in drama-filled five-setter

CIGNAL narrowly escaped elimination after turning back Choco Mucho in five drama-filled sets, 25-14, 25-11, 19-25, 17-25, 15-11, in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filopino Conference on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

Rachel Daquis saved the day after Cignal nearly squandered a two-set lead, delivering the last two points of the HD Spikers to finish with 17 points.

The HD Spikers picked up just their second win in six games this conference to stay in the playoff picture while denting the semis bid of the Flying Titans, who dropped to a 2-3 (win-loss) record.

The HD Spikers banked on its net defense and tallied 10 blocks to frustrate the attackers of the Flying Titans and open an early two-set cushion.

But Cignal failed to contain Des Cheng, who dropped nine of her 14 points in the fourth set to extend the match to a decider.

The HD Spikers were clinging to a two-point lead before Ces Molina created the separation in favor of Cignal, 10-6. She finished with 17 points along with 16 receptions.

Isa Molde brought the Flying Titans back to within two points, 13-11, but Daquis delivered the last two points off a kill and a joust to slam the door on Choco Mucho.

"We know talaga na magiging matindi yung labanan kasi alam namin kung paano rin gumawa yung team ng Choco Mucho," he head coach Shaq Delos Santos said.

"Sobrang happy ako and proud sa team namin dahil sobrang ganda nung ginalaw and naka-survive kami and namaintain namin yung good attitude sa loob."

Roselyn Doria and Glaudine Troncoso contributed 15 points each, while Ria Meneses added 10 markers for Cignal.

Kat Tolentino paced Choco Mucho with 17 points. Molde tallied a near-triple double numbers of 17 points, 11 receptions and nine digs.