No time to relax for Daquis, Cignal even after hard-earned win, says Shaq

CIGNAL’S come-from-behind victory against Choco Mucho on Tuesday afternoon showed the team's pedigree and top-notch composure, but the HD Spikers were quick to deflect credit for the win.

Rachel Anne Daquis on Cignal rally

Instead, team captain Rachel Daquis attributed the triumph to head coach Shaq delos Santos.

"Nagpapasalamat kami kay coach Shaq kasi hindi siya nang pe-pressure," said Daquis who tallied 10 points and 18 digs.

"Ang ganda ng sinasabi lagi samin ni coach Shaq na kahit down kami, sinasabi niya na no matter what yung maging resulta ng game basta gawin namin yung laro namin, yun talaga ang importante."

The win didn't come on a silver platter as the HD Spikers had to manufacture a late-game run to overturn a two-set deficit in the hands of the aggressive Flying Titans.

For Delos Santos, it was the HD Spikers' composure and ability to bounce back in what could have been a final set in the third frame that turned the tables around.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yung third set namin sabi ko yun muna, focus muna kami sa third set," he said.

On the brink of defeat, Cignal banked on spikers Ces Molina, Glaudine Troncoso and middle blockers Roselyn Doria and Ria Meneses to equalize the game at 2-sets all, while matching the Titans’ fierce offense at 25 and limiting its errors to only eight against Choco Mucho’s 19.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Every point na gagawin namin ifocus namin sarili namin and kailangan mai-execute nang maayos kasi nagready naman, nagprepare kami so kailangan lang namin i-apply," Delos Santos added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With the win, Cignal tops the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference with an unbeaten 2-0 record. But a perfect slate so far should not open any room for complacency, said Delos Santos.

"Yung dalawang game namin, consider namin siya na inspiration para samin na mas maging eager pa kami na mag-work hard every practice, every game namin. Hindi kami pwede maging complacent sa lahat nang makakalaban namin."

Continue reading below ↓

The HD Spikers look to repeat their mastery over Chery Tiggo and cruise to 3-0 on Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.