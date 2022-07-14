Cignal overcomes 2-set deficit, Tolentino outburst to stun Choco Mucho

CIGNAL overcame a Kat Tolentino 31-point outburst to pull a come-from-behind victory against gutsy Choco Mucho, 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11 in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference Thursday at FilOil Flying V, San Juan.

Cignal vs Choco Mucho recap

Five HD Spikers finished in double-digit scoring, led by the elite playmaking of the reigning best setter Gel Cayuna who dished out 32 excellent sets on top of four blocks and an ace.

Player of the Game Ces Molina delivered another double-double performance with 17 points and 26 receptions, while team captain Rachel Daquis followed suit with 10 points and 16 digs.

Fresh face Glaudine Trongcoso, who started for Cignal for the first time, chipped in 13 points, while middle blockers Ria Meneses and Roselyn Doria had 12 and 11 markers each.

Cignal trailed 10-14 in the first set before it unleashed its towering defense to spark a 14-5 run and arrive at set point, 24-19.

Continue reading below ↓

The set looked all but over until Choco Mucho mounted a late 7-0 rally off Isa Molde’s hot spiking to extend the set and grab the first lead, 24-26.

The Flying Titans easily cruised to a two to nothing lead after repeating its mastery on the HD Spikers in the second frame, 19-25.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

On the brink of defeat, the HD Spikers pulled off its composure and started hot in the third and fourth set, with a Meneses tip sending the match to a decider.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was a back-and-forth affair in the fifth set, until a Molde attack went out of bounds that handed Cignal its second victory in the mid-season tournament, 15-11.

Tolentino finished with a game-high 31 points, followed by Des Cheng and Molde’s 14 points each in what was a heartbreaking loss for the Titans which now has a 1-1 slate.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.