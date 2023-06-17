Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL plans rookie draft, salary cap for 2023-24 season

    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    Major changes are in order for the PVL by the 2023-24 season
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PREMIER Volleyball League president Ricky Palou hopes to improve parity among teams by instituting a rookie draft and setting salary caps.

    "[The PVL is] definitely going to have a draft system next year so that the lowest rank teams will be able to get the better players that are coming into the league," Palou said in former Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala's Power and Play program on Saturday.

    The move was first reported by Musong Castillo of the Inquirer. While the PVL last year said it plans to set a minimum salary of P30,000 and maximum at P150,000, Palou said in the report that there are players who are paid P400,000 a month, with other benefits.

    The league has yet to announce draft guidelines, but Palou said no-trade rules will be strictly enforced.

    Alyssa Valdez Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

    "If a team drafts a player, you’ve got to keep this player for at least two years,” Palou explained.

    "We don’t want teams drafting players and then just letting them off or trading them off to another team that’s willing to pay for it. We want to try and maintain a balance of the competitive teams," he added.

    Salary cap for players, teams

    "The teams said they would rather have a team cap, but I'm still trying to convince them that ... it is still important to have individual salary caps and rookie salary caps," Palou revealed.

    “I’m trying to explain to them that if there’s no salary cap, a player with an expiring contract ... will be sought by other teams who are going to offer more,” he added.

    Odina Aliyeva Choco Mucho vs Chery Tiggo

    Also being considered is the addition of a second division for emerging players and the reinstatement of the two-import rule for the Reinforced Conference.

    The PVL returns to action on June 27 for the Invitational Conference, featuring an all-time high 11-team field with two foreign guest teams joining the competition in the semifinal round.

