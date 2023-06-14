Creamline takes on Chery Tiggo on opening day of PVL Invitational

JOVELYN Gonzaga rejoins Cignal as it takes on Foton in the opening match of the PVL Invitational Conference on June 27 at 1:30 p.m., followed by Farm Fresh's debut match against F2 Logistics at 4 p.m. at the FilOil Arena in San Juan.

Defending champion Creamline takes on Chery Tiggo at 6:30 p.m.

Creamline, Chery Tiggo, PLDT, Akari, and Gerflor comprise Pool A.

Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Farm Fresh, and Foton make up Pool B.

The top two teams from each pool after the prelims will play another single-round robin semifinal with two foreign guest teams.

The two teams with the best semis records advance to the best-of-three title series as No, 3 and 4 teams battle for the bronze medal.

Check out the full prelims schedule of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓