    Creamline takes on Chery Tiggo on opening day of PVL Invitational

    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    jema galanza creamline vs Choco Mucho
    Creamline Cool Smashers are out to defend their PVL Invitationals crown in its biggest edition yet.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    JOVELYN Gonzaga rejoins Cignal as it takes on Foton in the opening match of the PVL Invitational Conference on June 27 at 1:30 p.m., followed by Farm Fresh's debut match against F2 Logistics at 4 p.m. at the FilOil Arena in San Juan.

    Defending champion Creamline takes on Chery Tiggo at 6:30 p.m.

    See PVL newcomers Gerflor Defenders reveal 16-woman roster

    Creamline, Chery Tiggo, PLDT, Akari, and Gerflor comprise Pool A.

    Petro Gazz, F2 Logistics, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Farm Fresh, and Foton make up Pool B.

    The top two teams from each pool after the prelims will play another single-round robin semifinal with two foreign guest teams.

    The two teams with the best semis records advance to the best-of-three title series as No, 3 and 4 teams battle for the bronze medal.

    Check out the full prelims schedule of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

    PVL

