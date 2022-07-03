PVL Invitational Conference tickets go on sale

TICKETS to the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference will be available starting on Monday, July 4, the PVL announced.

Fans can buy the tickets via Ticket Max with ringside seats priced at P530, lower box at P320, and upper box at P110. However, only two tickets are allowed per transaction.

All spectators must bring their ID and proof of vaccination to be allowed entry at all match venues, while kids under five years are not allowed in pursuance to strict health and safety protocols implemented.

Games in the elimination round will be held at the Filoil Flying V Centre at San Juan, except for the July 23 match between Chery Tiggo and Cignal and sister companies Creamline and Choco Mucho which will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Third placer HD Spikers and the Army-Black Mamba will raise the curtain at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Flying Titans and the Crossovers in the Invitational opener on July 9.

Reigning Open Conference champion Creamline is set to open its campaign against the Lady Troopers, while bridesmaid Petro Gazz take on HD Spikers both on Tuesday.

The mid-season tournament will take a break after the single round robin elimination round to give way for the 2022 AVC Cup for Women in August. Jillian Velasco

