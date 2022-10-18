Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 18
    PVL

    Alyssa Valdez puts finishing touches to Creamline win over Petro Gazz

    by Jillian Velasco
    1 Hour ago
    Alyssa Valdez
    PHOTO: PVL

    CREAMLINE averted a late-game meltdown by turning back Petro Gazz, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 27-25, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

    Alyssa Valdez's back-to-back kills in the extended fourth set wrapped up the Cool Smashers' second win in as many games. the Creamline star finished with a triple-double of 14 points, 22 digs and 15 receptions.

    [READ: Dawn Macandili the missing link for F2 Logistics]

    "Kapag mga crucial kasi ‘di na pwedeng magbigay ng points sa kabila so kung maka-puntos sila dapat sariling sikap nila yung magiging points nila," said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

    The loss left Petro Gazz in a five-way tie with Akari, Cignal, Choco Mucho and PLDT at 1-1 (win-loss).

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Cool Smashers looked set to wrap up the match in the fourth set, 16-11, before MJ Phillips led a 7-1 run that tied the game at 17-all. Import Lindsey Vander-Weide's two consecutive kills even moved Petro Gazz on the verge of forcing a decider, 22-24.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      But the Cool Smashers' Turkish import Yeliz Basa responded with her own kills to tie things up at 24. Vander-Weide kept the Angels hope alive once more to tally her 28th point, 24-25, before Valdez did the rest.

      Watch Now

      Jema Galanza

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PVL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again