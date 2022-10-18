Dawn Macandili the missing link as F2 Logistics returns to winning ways

DAWN Macandili was ecstatic upon her return to action for F2 Logistics.

“Sobrang masaya, sobrang taas ng adrenaline ko,” she said after the Cargo Movers dominated UAI-Army, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, in her debut on Tuesday in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

“Masaya syempre finally kasi na-release na ako to play again and to be with my teammates.”

The multi-titled libero proved to be the missing link as the Cargo Movers notched their first win upon her return. She swept the Taraflex and posted a 56.52% efficiency after converting 13 excellent digs in 23 attempts.

Her defensive prowess also limited the attacking options of the Lady Troopers, who only had 25 successful attacks from 133 attempts, and finished without a single ace.

Macandili, who sat out the team's first two games for undisclosed reasons, was so excited to return he had to control her energy and stay composed.

“Nire-remind ko lang yung sarili ko din na kalmahan lang kasi makakaapekto siya sa laro,” she said.

PHOTO: PVL



Macandili was also thankful to spikers Ara Galang and Dzi Gervacio as well as middle blocker Aby Marano who filled the team’s libero position in her absence in games against Chery Tiggo and Choco Mucho - both losses.

“Thankful ako sa teammates ko kasi medyo no choice rin sila na mag-step up and I believe na sobrang nagampanan naman nila yung role ko,” she said.

For now, Macandili hopes her return can spark a resurgence for the Cargo Movers beginning in a match against PLDT on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena.

“Yung mindset namin ngayon since galing kami sa talo is to focus din one game at a time para at least, ‘di ba, yung adjustments namin going towards the goal, parang paunti-unti hindi pwedeng biglain,” she said.

