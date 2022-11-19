What Cignal, Choco Mucho need to do to catch last bus to PVL semis

THE race for the last spot in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference semifinals is now only between Cignal and Choco Mucho.

PVL scenarios

With F2 Logistics' 21-25, 25-20, 14-25, 20-25 loss to Cignal on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Flying Titans gained better chances of making it to the playoffs.

And on Tuesday, the final team to complete the final four cast will be unveiled as Cignal and Choco Mucho close the elimination round at PhilSports Arena.

The HD Spikers, now with a 4-3 record, only need to secure their last victory against Choco Mucho to advance in the semifinals.

But the Flying Titans, whose record sits at 3-4 with nine points, need to win against Cignal in three or four sets to cross to the playoffs.

Should the match extend to a decider, Cignal will still be the final team to complete the semifinalists regardless of the result due to point quotient.

According to the FIVB Classification System that PVL follows, "If two or more teams have the same number of victories (match won, match lost), they will be classified in descending order by the rank points gained by each team per match."

F2 Logistics, 3-4, still has a chance to close its comeback conference on a high note as it faces semifinalists Petro Gazz on Tuesday, but the Cargo Movers can no longer qualify for the playoffs.

Grandslam-seeking Creamline, Chery Tiggo and defending champions Petro Gazz are already qualified to the semis round.