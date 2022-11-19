Cignal stays alive in semis race after eliminating F2 Logistics

CIGNAL boosted its bid for the last semifinals slot in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference with a 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 25-20 victory over F2 Logistics on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cignal vs F2 Logistics recap

Ces Molina and Angeli Araneta carried the scoring load for the HD Spikers with 20 and 15 points, respectively.

The win boosted the playoffs drive of the HD Spikers as they improve to 4-3, while ending the final four hopes of the Cargo Movers who dropped to 3-4.

"Malaking bagay 'to na nakuha namin yung panalo especially F2 yung kalaban namin kanina na sobrang experienced team 'to. Alam natin kung ano yung kaya talaga nilang gawin," head coach Shaq Delos Santos.

"Pero good thing talaga na ma-stop namin yun - yung lakas nila, yung quality ng laro nila, mas umangat yung performance namin kanina." he added.

After dropping the second set, the HD Spikers took advantage of an error-plagued Cargo Movers and dominated F2 with as many as 11 points in the third canto, 25-14.

A more resurgent Cargo Movers showed up in the fourth set and kept the game close at 22-20, but a Gel Cayuna ace and an Araneta kill sealed the deal for the HD Spikers.

The HD Spikers also edged the Cargo Movers offensively - 54-50 in attacks and 7-5 in aces - all while getting freebies from the Cargo Movers' 29 unforced errors.

Lindsay Stalzer carried the scoring load for F2 with 26 points. - the lone Cargo Mover in double-digit mark.