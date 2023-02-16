PLDT High Speed Hitters regroup in time to beat Army in PVL

PLDT regrouped in time to pull off a 25-19, 25-12, 25-21 bounce-back victory against Army-Black Mamba in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All Filipino Conference on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

Kath Arado anchored the floor defense of PLDT with 33 digs and 14-of-14 receptions in three sets, helping High Speed Hitters get untracked after a five-set loss to F2 Logistics in their conference debut.

The High Speed Hitters tied Petro Gazz at 1-1 record while dealing the Lady Troopers their second straight loss.