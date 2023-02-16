Chery Tiggo stays unbeaten, deals F2 Logistics its first PVL loss

CHERY Tiggo showed no mercy and swept F2 Logistics, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16, to keep its slate clean in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Four Crossovers reachd double figures in scoring over three sets, compared to one for the Cargo Movers, as they joined idle Creamline at the top of the standings while dealing their opponents their first loss in three games.

Mylene Paat continued to put up MVP numbers for the Crossovers with 22 points built on 20 attacks, one block and an ace while Cza Carandang added 10 markers.

"I'm so proud of the ladies, how they were really working hard. Wala kang mapi-pinpoint talaga. Yung puso na binigay ng mga players ngayon, talagang inalay nila sa isa't isa," head coach Aaron Velez said.

EJ Laure and Shaya Adorador punished the Cargo Movers with 12 and 13 points, respectively, but also put up excellent floor defense. Laure completed a double double with 15-of-22 digs, while Adorador added six receptions.

The Crossovers turned a 4-6 deficit into a 13-7 lead in the opening set and never looked back from there.

The Cargo Movers had the upper hand in the blocks and aces, six to five blocks and three to two aces, but it was on offense where the Crossovers more than doubled their opponents' attacks to the tune of 54 to 22.

"We know for a fact that F2 is not an easy team [to beat]. Lahat naman mga koponan, pero they also had a two-game winning streak. Talagang overwhelming at nagpapasalamat ako," Velez added.

Myla Pablo had a team-high nine points, while Kim Dy was held to a single point after back-to-back 17-point games. Majoy Baron finished with six points in his conference debut for the Cargo Movers.