F2 Logistics overcomes Pablo, Galang injuries to beat Choco Mucho in 4 sets

SHORTHANDED F2 Logistics averted mid-game collapse to put away a 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 25-22 victory over Choco Mucho in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Kim Kianna Dy teamed up with Aby Marano to steady the F2 Logistics ship after a third-set wobble, delivering the game-winning crosscourt hit to cap a performance embellished by 23 points off 19 attacks, two blocks and two aces.

Marano, on the other hand, stepped up after Myla Pablo and Ara Galang left the game due to cramps as the Cargo Movers moved on the cusp of a seat in the Final Four with a 5-2 (win-loss) record.

Pablo still finished with 15 points despite leaving mid-game in the win that officially booted Cignal and Akari (both 2-4) out of contention for a semifinal berth.

The Flying Titans, meanwhile, remained in contention for a playoff berth despite a 2-4 record, thanks to a superior tiebreak quotient.