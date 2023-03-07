Creamline rips PLDT to book 11th straight PVL playoff appearance

CREAMLINE booked the first ticket to the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals - and its 11th straight playoffs appearance via 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 win over PLDT on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

The defending champions overcame a 0-4 start in the opening frame and displayed its championship composure to turn back the High Speed Hitters for its sixth win this conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Happy kami at nakapasok ulit kami sa semifinals. Ma-improve pa sana 'yung mga next games namin, especially sa semifinals. Back to zero na yung [records] dun eh," Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Ced Domingo scored seven of its 17 points in the dominant third set that saw the Cool Smashers take a comfortable 20-12 cushion. The 2022 PVL Invitational Conference Finals MVP also hit 15-of-18 attacks for her most efficient performance this conference.

Tots Carlos led all scorers with 18 points on 15 attacks and two aces while Jema Galanza added 11 points for a team that continues to miss injured star Alyssa Valdez.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Cool Smashers had to play catch-up in the first two sets and Meneses responded by subbing Ella De Jesus for Kyla Atienza to fortify the defense. Galanza and Carlos also delivered defensively with a combined 14 digs and 25 receptions.

The High Speed Hitters struggled offensively and only Mich Morente and Mika Reyes breached double figures with 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

After successive double-digit performances, Mean Mendrez was limited to only three markers.