No sweat as depleted Creamline much too good for Army

CREAMLINE moved on the cusp of securing a place in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals by eliminating winless Army-Black Mamba, 25-15, 25-20, 25-12, on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers improved to 5-1 (win-loss) while officially sending the Lady Troopers out of playoffs contention after a fifth successive loss - and 18th in a row since the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference.

All second-stringers of the Cool Smashers stepped up and scored as Rose Vargas started for Jema Galanza who did not play for the first time this conference. The team said Galanza is under the weather.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero