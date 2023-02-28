Clarkson or Brownlee? Chot gives take on Gilas naturalized player spot

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said he is open to all options on the naturalized player for the Fiba Basketball World Cup, including Justin Brownlee bannering the squad in the competition in lieu of Jordan Clarkson.

Chot on Clarkson vs Brownlee

Reyes said everything is still up in the air as to the final roster of Gilas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup to be hosted by the country in August, and that includes the naturalized player.

Brownlee made a tremendous impact for Gilas Pilipinas in the two games against Lebanon and Jordan where he averaged 29 points in the two games, including a 41-point performance in their final game on Monday against Jordan.

There is already talk on social media that Brownlee could be a fit for Gilas in the actual World Cup instead of Clarkson following the two games that the Barangay Ginebra import has played for the national squad.

But Reyes reiterated Gilas hasn’t arrived at any decision on who will be the naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas even if Clarkson looked to be on track due to his status as a player for the Utah Jazz.

Reyes said Clarkson isn’t even assured of a spot with Gilas as all players will have to fight for their places.

But Reyes said Brownlee definitely showed his worth in the two matches during the sixth and final window.

“With Justin’s performance, there’s little to say. You all saw how effective he is and how well he played,” said Reyes.

“As regards to who the naturalized player is, Justin has always known that he makes himself available to whatever is required by the team. If we need someone to play in specific tournaments, someone to play as a back-up for Jordan Clarkson, he is willing to play that role.”

“Having said that, there is no shoo-ins in the team. There’s no one with the lock. That goes for everyone. Right now, there are no shoo-ins. That goes for all the local players and even the naturalized players,” said Reyes.

Reyes said it is highly probable that Brownlee and Clarkson will be able to play together with Clarkson playing as a local. Only one naturalized player is allowed in a Fiba tournament that includes the World Cup.

“I believe in miracles. But they already said categorically, no,” said Reyes on Clarkson playing as a local. “If there is a miracle, that’s the best situation for us. But for now, we are planning as if it’s a no. Right now, it’s a no. We have to plan accordingly.”