In-form Choco Mucho rolls past Petro Gazz for sixth win in a row

CHOCO Mucho rolled past a struggling Petro Gazz side, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16, for its sixth straight win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday.

Thang Ponce rose to the occasion for the Flying Titans with 20 digs and nine receptions, enabling her team to draw level with Chery Tiggo for second place at 6-1 (win-loss).

Four opening wins were quickly followed by four straight defeats as the Angels stumbled to a 4-4 slate in a tie with F2 Logistics.

“‘Yung performance ng team ngayon, talagang trinabaho namin. Malaking tulong ‘yung pagkapanalo namin sa kumpyansa namin dun sa susunod na game (versus F2). Importante na kasi ‘yung bawat game lalo na’t padulo na ngayong eliminations,” said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

“Maganda naman (naging laro namin ngayon). Trinabaho talaga namin ‘to (dahil) sabi nga ni Coach (Dante), lahat ng pinagpaguran namin, nilabas namin ngayon,” Ponce added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Looking to snap a rare losing spell, the Angels took control early in Set 1 through loaded hits from Grethcel Soltones (19 points) and Jonah Sabete (18 points).

But the Flying Titans’ own one-two punch in Sisi Rondina (17 points) and Kat Tolentino (13 points) hardly skipped a beat as the joint-second placers proved unassailable upon completing a reverse sweep.

With only a single set dropped in its six successive wins, Choco Mucho’s mettle will be tested once more against a skidding rival in F2 Logistics in five days’ time.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph