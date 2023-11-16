Red-hot Cignal sends F2 Logistics tumbling in fiercely fought match

CIGNAL staved off a gutsy challenge from F2 Logistics, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Ces Molina lifted the HD Spikers to solo third at 6-2 (win-loss) on the back of a five-game unbeaten run with her 22 points, spoiling Jolina Dela Cruz’ career-high 30-piece.

After a disappointing straight-sets loss to Creamline, F2 Logistics (4-4) suffer back-to-back defeats for the first time this conference.

Gel Cayuna's well-versed playmaking, in which she produced 22 excellent sets, kept Cignal's hot streak alive.

Molina's rallying cry

“Halata naman na naghanda rin talaga ‘yung F2 para sa game ngayon. I’m so happy lang talaga na ‘yung buong team namin nag-contribute today and nag-work as a team tonight,” said Molina.

“Hopefully, ‘wag kaming ma-satisfy du’n sa nakukuha namin kasi alam namin ‘yung pagdadaanan pa namin. Marami pa, may last three games kami na natitira kaya paghihirapan at paghahandaan namin,” Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos added.

The HD Spikers cruised to an early lead in the opening set before being put on the back foot by a late 6-0 F2 run which they ultimately escaped.

From F2’s swift second-set response emerged a heated fight in which Cignal saved three set points in a five-point spree to snatch Set 3 and had Molina, Jovelyn Gonzaga (15 points) and Vanie Gandler (13 points) covering all fronts in a gritty fourth-frame finish.

Dela Cruz ties season-high

Meanwhile, Dela Cruz tied the 30-point display of Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu in its loss to F2 as the joint best individual scoring outputs this conference.

