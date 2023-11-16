Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Nov 16
    PVL

    Red-hot Cignal sends F2 Logistics tumbling in fiercely fought match

    HD Spikers make it five straight wins
    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    vanie gandler cignal vs f2
    PHOTO: PVL

    CIGNAL staved off a gutsy challenge from F2 Logistics, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

    Ces Molina lifted the HD Spikers to solo third at 6-2 (win-loss) on the back of a five-game unbeaten run with her 22 points, spoiling Jolina Dela Cruz’ career-high 30-piece.

    ces molina pvl f2 cignal

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    After a disappointing straight-sets loss to Creamline, F2 Logistics (4-4) suffer back-to-back defeats for the first time this conference.

    Gel Cayuna's well-versed playmaking, in which she produced 22 excellent sets, kept Cignal's hot streak alive.

    Molina's rallying cry

    “Halata naman na naghanda rin talaga ‘yung F2 para sa game ngayon. I’m so happy lang talaga na ‘yung buong team namin nag-contribute today and nag-work as a team tonight,” said Molina.

    “Hopefully, ‘wag kaming ma-satisfy du’n sa nakukuha namin kasi alam namin ‘yung pagdadaanan pa namin. Marami pa, may last three games kami na natitira kaya paghihirapan at paghahandaan namin,” Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos added.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The HD Spikers cruised to an early lead in the opening set before being put on the back foot by a late 6-0 F2 run which they ultimately escaped.

      From F2’s swift second-set response emerged a heated fight in which Cignal saved three set points in a five-point spree to snatch Set 3 and had Molina, Jovelyn Gonzaga (15 points) and Vanie Gandler (13 points) covering all fronts in a gritty fourth-frame finish.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Dela Cruz ties season-high

      Meanwhile, Dela Cruz tied the 30-point display of Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu in its loss to F2 as the joint best individual scoring outputs this conference.

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PVL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again