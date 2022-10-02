F2 comeback, Akari debut highlight PVL Reinforced Conference. See full sked

NEARLY two months since Creamline captured the Invitationals crown over foreign guest team KingWhale Taipei, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) returns to action with the 2022 Reinforced Conference.

From F2 Logistics' comeback to Akari's league debut, a promising tournament awaits with the introduction of nine hard-hitting imports to spice up this conference's playing field.

High-powered imports cast

This conference's pool of reinforcements features Laura Condotta (Army), Prisilla Rivera (Akari), Odina Aliyeva (Choco Mucho), Tai Bierria (Cignal), Yeliz Basa (Creamline), Jelena Cvijovic (Chery Tiggo), Lindsay Stalzer (F2), Elena Savkina (PLDT), and Lindsey van der Weide (Petro Gazz).

League hostilities begin on Saturday, Oct. 8, with the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters squaring off with United Auctioneers Army at 2:30 p.m., followed by Akari's first-ever PVL outing against two-time bronze medalists Cignal HD Spikers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Matches for the Reinforced Conference are slated across four venues, including the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna, PhilSports Arena in Pasig, Ynares Center in Antipolo, and the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Preliminaries will be played until Nov. 19, with the semifinals set to begin three days later.

Check out the full schedule here.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.