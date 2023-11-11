COLUMN: PVL chief Ricky Palou not taking Gerflor salary issue lightly

CHICAGO - Ricky Palou did not grow the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) into a massive commercial monstrosity by making quick, haphazard decisions.

And that's why one of the most powerful men in Philippine volleyball chose a rational, not emotional, response to the raging inferno that was eating up the Gerflor Defenders.

But Palou's measured steps should not be mistaken for indecision.

By rolling out an investigation amid players' accusations of delayed payments of salaries, mistreatment and less-than-ideal practice venue, the league is giving Gerflor the opportunity to respond or refute the grievances.

It's called due process. Innocent until proven guilty.

The probe could last from "a week to 10 days," Palou told me on the phone yesterday.

SHOW THEM THE MONEY

Delaying compensation for services already rendered is inexcusable in any workplace, more so in a professional sports setting.

In the PBA, teams are required to put up a bond worth millions of pesos to guarantee the financial health of a franchise and ensure that employees/players salaries are paid in full and in a timely manner.

PHOTO: PVL Images

A top executive of one of the teams competing in the ongoing Second All-Filipino Conference, told me that there is no such thing as a bond requirement in the PVL.

The allegation of mistreatment is viciously abhorrent because it's that kind of abuse that induces nightmares more horrific than floor burns, aches and sprains.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The players' complaints that they are not practicing under conditions that put them in the best position to win is staggering. It makes us wonder how much of that handicap has caused the Defenders to be 0-6 in the standings.

GIRL POWER

Throughout this terrible ordeal, one light has shined brightly: The strength and resiliency of the Defenders in the midst of extremely horrendous circumstances.

While allegedly treated like garbage, the fine women at Gerflor still continued to do their jobs, exerting hard, physical effort even though they are aware they might not even be paid for the sacrifices.

That's what you call acting like a professional.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

If you're wondering what consequences await Gerflor if and when the allegations are proven to be true, here's what Palou said.

"A fine," or possibly, "removal from the league."

Expulsion seems harsh, but by the same token, if a team does indeed mistreat its players and then proceeds to add insult to injury with non-payment, they do not deserve small, tender mercies.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph