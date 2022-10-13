Choco Mucho takes first PVL win as F2 Logistics fades late

CHOCO Mucho bounced back from an opening-day loss by beating F2 Logistics in four, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Uzbek-Azerbaijani hitter Odina Aliyeva led the way with 27 points, 29 receptions and 14 digs for the Flying Titans, who overhauled a 24-22 F2 Logistics lead in the fourth set to put away their first win of the conference.

Debuting import Lindsay Stalzer's 26-point outing was not enough to save the Cargo Movers from dropping to the bottom of the standings at 0-2. Stalzer missed F2 Logistics' opening match after being placed under health protocol.

Isa Molde tallied only six points off the bench but was crucial in Titans' comeback late in the fourth set.

With F2 Logistics at match point, 24-23, Molde's back-to-back blocks on Stalzer and a crucial error from F2 sealed the deal for the Titans.

"Sabi ko sa mga players ko na keep the faith and let’s work together. Nag-deliver naman. Nag-deliver naman itong mga small but terrible kong mga players," said head coach Oliver Almadro. "It’s not about the size, it's about the heart."

Denden Lazaro earned Player of the Game honors with her 26 digs and 11 receptions, while team captain Bea De Leon and Kat Tolentino added 11 markers each.

Kalei Mau put together a triple double of 15 points, 12 receptions and 10 digs, the only other Cargo Mover to breach double-figures in scoring afterStalzer.

