Petro Gazz moves up PVL leaderboard after win over Army

PETRO Gazz dominated Army-Black Mamba, 25-21, 25-10, 25-13, to boost its semifinal bid in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at FilOil EcoOil Center.

MJ Phillips continued her dominating performance with back-to-back Player of the Game honors in her return as she led the Angels with 14 points off eight attacks, three blocks and three aces.

The Angels draw level with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers for third at 4-2 while handing the Lady Troopers their 19th loss in a row - and sixth in this tournament.