'Phenom' sees so much potential in La Salle rookie Angel Canino

DE LA SALLE's super rookie Angel Canino has a prominent admirer in former Ateneo skipper Alyssa Valdez.

The Creamline star gave a subtle nod to Canino on Twitter during her UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament debut outing against the UST Tigresses.

Valdez has never hidden her admiration for Canino. As early as 2019, the Phenom had the rising star in mind when she was asked in an interview which UAAP player best resembles her own style of play.

"Si Angel Canino, kasi same kami ng built ng body — not too big, not too tall but very athletic and very long din."

"She's performing really well pero back in high school, hindi ako kasing galing ni Angel [Canino]. Ang taas na agad ng level of competition [na nilalaruan niya]," said Valdez.

At the time, the Bacolod native had just copped the MVP plum in the UAAP Season 81 juniors' division while playing for La Salle Zobel.

Just four days after her UAAP seniors debut, Canino received a special message from the Phenom herself.

"Saludo ako sa dedication mo sa paglalaro ng volleyball. You're gonna do a lot for the sport ... [I'm] really praying na no injuries and [for] you enjoy your [volleyball] career. Welcome to the UAAP," Valdez told the rookie through the UAAP Varsity Channel.