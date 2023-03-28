Gumabao, Domingo help Creamline drag Petro Gazz to winner-take-all match

CREAMLINE lived to fight another day after turning back Petro Gazz, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-6 in Game Two of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference Finals on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao led the offensive charge as the Cool Smashers evened the best-of-three championship series and forced a deciding Game Three on Thursday, also at the MOA Arena.

PHOTO: patrick romero

Gumabao, elevated to starter during Alyssa Valdez's prolonged injury absence, sparked the decisive run in the fifth set while Ced Domingo delivered the game-winning dump that capped a five-set marathon that lasted nearly three hours.

"'Yung puso, champion team 'yan, so talagang pinakita nila na talagang hindi sila bibigay. Hindi sila bibitaw," Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Gumabao tallied game-high 21 points on 15 attacks, four blocks, and two aces along with 14 digs while Carlos registered 20 points and 22 receptions. Ced Domingo finished with 14 points while Galanza chipped in 17 points on 16 attacks as the fourth Cool Smashers player in double figures.

"Going to the fifth set, kitang-kita sa mata ng teammates ko, ng coaches namin, even the supporters na, lalaban kami. Kahit anong mangyari, lalaban kami," said team captain Jia De Guzman, who dished out 30 excellent sets.

The Cool Smashers beat the Angels in all angles – 62 to 54 in attacks, 12 to 8 in blocks and 6 to 1 in aces. But they had to overcome a first-set loss and a Set 4 meltdown where two service errors let Petro Gazz off the hook.

Rem Palma had the best game among the Angels and delivered 16 points on 12 attacks and four blocks, while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas had 15 markers on 14 attacks.

MJ Phillips and Jonah Sabete were limited to 10 points apiece.