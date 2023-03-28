F2 Logistics sweeps PLDT to bag PVL All-Filipino bronze

F2 LOGISTICS landed its first podium finish in the Premier Volleyball League after sweeping PLDT in the battle for bronze of the 2023 All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

F2 Logistics vs PLDT Game 2 recap

The Cargo Movers turned back the High Speed Hitters in four sets, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15, to take the Game Two of the best-of-three series.

Aby Marano’s signature running attack sealed the win for the Cargo Movers and finished with 11 points, while Kim Fajardo tallied her PVL career high with 11 points on four blocks and two aces.

"Masaya ako hindi dahil sa 11 points pero dahil nga first time namin mag podium finish, so sobrang sarap sa feeling. Pero ayun nga, nandito na kami. Alam namin na malapit na pero wala pa kami sa goal namin," Fajardo shared.

Ara Galang registered another triple-double performance of 14 points on 10 attacks and four blocks along with 16 digs and 10 receptions while Kim Kianna Dy topped all scorers with 19 points on 15 attacks.

"Bronze is the new gold," Galang said. "This conference nag-improve kami so tutuloy-tuloy lang kami, hindi kami titigil. Pipilitin pa namin na makuha yung goal namin next conference."

After three closely fought sets, the Cargo Movers banked on its blocking strength and registered five blocks to none in the fourth set, creating an 11-point gap, 23-12.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PLDT mounted a short 4-1 run and saved a match point, 24-15, before Maraño ended any comebacks from the High Speed Hitters.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Dell Palomata tallied a team-high 16 points while Mean Mendrez finished with 14 markers.