Petro Gazz stuns Creamline in Game One, moves on cusp of PVL title

PETRO Gazz moved on the cusp of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference title after outlasting defending champion Creamline, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 26-24, in Game One on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

A net touch by Jia Morado-De Guzman in the extended fourth set, 26-24, handed the Angels’ the victory – its first win against the Cool Smashers since 2019 - and a 1-0 lead over the top favorites in the best-of-three finals.

Jonah Sabete led the Angels with a triple-double performance of 18 points on 16 attacks, two blocks and 15 receptions and 10 digs. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas added 15 markers while Grethcel Soltones and MJ Phillips chipped in 14 points apiece.

Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos saved three match points to knot the score at 24 in Set 4, but a Phillips quick and a crucial net touch – the exact same sequence in the third set where a net touch was called on a Cool Smasher - sealed the deal for the Angels.

Despite the win, head coach Oliver Almadro is not leaving any room for complacency heading to the Game Two on Tuesday.

“We have to manage ourselves not to be overwhelmed - not too frustrated, not too overwhelmed. We have to be consistent. So sabi nga namin, we will breathe properly kasi tapos na 'yung isang game. But hindi pa tapos 'yung series,” he said.

“But I'm happy with what my players did. They were composed. They showed character towards the endgame and they really helped each other and trusted each other.”

Galanza and Michele Gumabao led Creamline with 18 points each, while Carlos added 17 markers.