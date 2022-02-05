Revamped Balipure buckles down to work with Pampanga bubble training

JHO Maraguinot and the revamped Balipure Water Defenders will begin their 40-day bubble training on Saturday at Colegio de Sebastian in Pampanga ahead of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference set on March 16.

Fourteen players bannered by Maraguinot and four coaches led by head coach John Abella have tested negative for Covid-19 and received the go signal from the local government ahead of their departure on Saturday morning for their training camp, where they will be staying until March 14 or 15.

With other PVL clubs signing several big names to beef up their respective rosters, BaliPure team manager Gil Cortez said his new-look roster shouldn’t be counted out of the race after landing eight underrated recruits in Maraguinot, Janine Marciano, Julia Ipac, Rap Aguilar, Marian Buitre, Jamie Lavitoria, Alyssa Eroa and Patty Orendain.

“Kung tutuusin malalakas at malalaking sweldo pinagkukuha nila pero ang masasabi ko lang, they should prepare for us also. Bilog ang bola,” Cortez told SPIN.ph.

“That’s why I made sure na at least 40 days, twice-a-day training, para at least yung camaraderie at yung samahan (ma-develop), yung skills andyan na e.”

Coach Abella said their new players, who either came from disbanded teams or cut from their previous clubs, would be a big boost for the longest-tenured PVL team, having been around since the 2016 Shakey’s V-League.

“We really want players that have something to prove kasi siyempre galing sa ibang teams and mga underrated sila,” Abella said. “We believe na may mga skills sila na hindi lang siguro na-maximize during their time with their previous teams. 'Yun ang gusto namin ipalabas.”

The Water Defenders' initial goal is to make the quarterfinals.

PHOTO: BaliPure

The former PBA player-turned-volleyball official is hoping the Water Defenders, who also count on mainstays Bern Flora, Alina Bicar, Gen Casugod, Sati Espiritu, Gyra Barroga and Carly Hernandez, can maximize their long bubble training to achieve their target of at least a quarterfinal appearance.

“Hopefully mag-jell yung team at maabot namin yung gusto naming peak. We expect them to play very well because may mga kalibre naman tong mga kinuha namin. Pwede naman pumutok ‘to in any given time,” Cortez said.

“Kompleto yung team ngayon kahit papaano umikot man may papalo pa rin at itong mga players na ‘to hindi lang offense pati defense meron. We made sure na all-around kasi malalakas yung kalaban.”

BaliPure also had its training camp at Colegio de Sebastian last year that resulted in an improvement from a last-place finish in 2019 to a 6-8 finish for eighth place last season highlighted with a five-set win over champion Chery Tiggo.

The nine squads will be divided into two groups with one side having five teams. The top four teams in each pool will advance to the knockout quarterfinals with no team from the pool of four being eliminated. The first and second-ranked teams in each pool will have twice-to-beat advantages.

The PVL is looking at two venues in case it needs to be under a full bubble set up at either the Aquamarine Sports Complex in Lipa, Batangas or Tagaytay Royale in Alfonso, Cavite.

If the situation clears up in Manila, the Open Conference will be held in Metro Manila under a closed-circuit setup.

