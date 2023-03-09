Petro Gazz puts away Akari, punches ticket to PVL semifinals

PETRO Gazz booked the second ticket to the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals with a 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 victory over also-ran Akari on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Angels improved to a 5-2 (win-loss) record in a tie for second behind solo leader Creamline and assured themselves of a fourth straight PVL playoffs berth - and sixth overall - thanks to a superior set ratio of 16 points.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"We are happy [that] we are in the semifinals but hindi kami pwedeng tumigil. Ang importante is we have to be better than our best every day and every game," Petro Gazz coach Oliver Almadro said.

"We have to exceed expectations. Expected for us to prepare but we have to exceed that preparation as a team lang. Kailangan may sarili silang prepartion and we have to be steady in our will," he added.

Five Angels breached the double-digit mark led by Grethel Soltones, who highlighted an all-around showing with 20 points off 16 attacks, four aces to go along with 12 digs.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Djanel Cheng overturned a 1-4 Angels' deficit in the fourth set with back-to-back 1-2 plays and orchestrated the balanced scoring of Petro Gazz with 25 excellent sets on top of four points.

Jonah Sabete tallied a triple double of 11 points, 17 digs and 10-of-19 receptions, while Aiza Maizo Pontillas chipped in 15 points on 14 attacks for the Angels.

League-leading best blocker Remy Palma and MJ Phillips combined for five of the Angels' six blocks on top of their 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Erika Raagas led the Power Chargers with 19 points on 16 attacks, two blocks and an ace as well as 11 receptions to make up for a sub-par game from Dindin Santiago-Manabat, who was limited to nine points. She was benched in the third and fourth sets.