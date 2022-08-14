PVL champ Creamline agrees to represent country in 2022 AVC Cup

NEWLY crowned Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference champion Creamline has agreed to represent the Philippines in the Asian Women's Volleyball Cup, PVL president Ricky Palou confirmed on Sunday.

The five-time league champions will step in to fly the flag for the hosts after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation released the 12 players from National University from the national squad after a squabble a week ago.



The Philippines will host the tournament from August 21 to 29 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez is looking forward to lead the Cool Smashers in the international tournament.

"I'm very excited for everyone lalo na sa team namin kasi not all were exposed and nabigyan ng opportunity to play for the national team," she said. "And now we're given this opportunity as a club team and we're gladly [na] tatanggapin yon and really try to maximize everything and learn from it as a team and individuals."

However, the final 12-woman lineup will not be known until the PNVF and Creamline management meet. PNVF earlier announced that California Precision Sports' Jelai Gajero and Akari's Trisha Genesis will be adopted by the champion team.

The Philippines is grouped with five-time and reigning champion China, South Korea, Iran and Vietnam in Pool A while Pool B will be composed of Japan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei and Australia.

