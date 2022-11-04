Rivera plays down PVL scoring record as Akari keeps focus on playoff bid

PRISILLA Rivera added another highlight to her already decorated career after breaking the Premier Volleyball League record for points scored in a single match.

Prisilla Rivera on PVL record

The three-time Olympian from Dominican Republic had a night to remember on Thursday after dropping a league-high 44 points built on 39 attacks, four aces and one block to keep Akari’s final four hopes alive in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

Her record-breaking output went along with a stellar 46.66% reception efficiency to help the Power Chargers escape elimination (2-4).

But for Rivera, the 44-point output would not even matter if Akari lost to Choco Mucho.

“If you lost, it doesn't matter,” Rivera said as translated by head coach Jorge Souza de Brito as the Power Chargers turned their backs on the Flying Titans in a dramatic 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12 victory.

“She's happy because of our winning and scoring points, but most important [is] we need the win and she can have two points, even if you make 50 or more.”

There were notable imports who also breached the 40-point mark, with Kia Bright of Banko Perlas previously holding the PVL record with 41 points – all in attacks – in a sorry semifinals loss to PayMaya in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference.

But aside from Rivera’s monster numbers, it was the leadership of the 37-year-old import who steered the young PVL team to their second win in six games, and De Brito did not mince his words of praises for the Dominican spiker.

"I think Akari brought her to shine here, to make our league be stronger," he said of Rivera.

For now, the Power Chargers are taking this crucial win to improve their playoffs chances, as three more spots are up for grabs with Chery Tiggo (5-0) booking the first semifinal berth.

“If we beat [Choco Mucho] today 3-0, we still have a chance to stay, just waiting, and winning, for the next two matches, we'll have a chance also to stay in the Top 4,” de Brito said.

Akari is set to face PLDT next, who’s import Elena Samoilenko previously held the highest output for any import with 35 points scored this conference before Rivera’s outburst, on Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

