Fit-again Bernadeth Pons glad to deliver for Creamline

BERNADETH Pons is pleased to come up with a solid performance, seizing the chance to shine in a squad loaded with stars.

Among the bevy of hitters led by Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao and Alyssa Valdez, it was Pons who led the Cool Smashers to a commanding start in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with 22 points on 21 attacks.

"Goal ko talaga na makabalik na 100 percent after nu’ng last conference. Alam ko na mas marami pa kong maitutulong sa team so trinabaho ko talaga everyday rehab ko sa (shoulder) injury ko before," said Pons.

"Sobrang saya na nakikita ko na ‘yung pinaghirapan ko and mahaba pa ang conference so tuloy-tuloy lang," she added.

Although she did see action sparingly in the previous conference, Pons had to bear the brunt of a shoulder injury she obtained in beach volleyball back in December last year.

Seeing Sisi soar

The former FEU skipper also gave insight into her first indoor volleyball clash with longtime beach volleyball national team partner Sisi Rondina since their UAAP collegiate volleyball days.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Ano lang, normal lang. Nagkakalaban naman na kami before nu’ng college days pa lang. Ayun, nakaka-excite lang din talaga na after how many years na naglalaro kami sa beach, ngayon na lang din kami naglaban ulit," Pons shared.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Nakakatuwa kasi kilalang kilala na namin ‘yung isa’t isa."

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph