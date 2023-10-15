Creamline reasserts mastery of Choco Mucho for solid PVL All-Filipino start

CREAMLINE bested its sister club Choco Mucho in a lopsided first-day romp, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

And in domineering fashion in front of a 14,014-strong crowd, the Cool Smashers posted their ninth straight victory against the Flying Titans since 2019.

Bernadeth Pons led the defending champions to an opening triumph with 21 attacks, 11 digs, and seven receptions.

