    Creamline reasserts mastery of Choco Mucho for solid PVL All-Filipino start

    Pons shows way as Cool Smashers score 9th straight win vs sister team Flying Titans
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    Creamline vs Choco Mucho Bernadeth Pons
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    CREAMLINE bested its sister club Choco Mucho in a lopsided first-day romp, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

    Creamline vs Choco Mucho 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

    And in domineering fashion in front of a 14,014-strong crowd, the Cool Smashers posted their ninth straight victory against the Flying Titans since 2019.

    Bernadeth Pons led the defending champions to an opening triumph with 21 attacks, 11 digs, and seven receptions.

      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

