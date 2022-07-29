As Choco Mucho scorers take spotlight, Gaston shines brightest in endgame

PONGGAY Gaston may have been the lone Flying Titan spiker starter who failed to breach double figures in scoring in Choco Mucho's five-set triumph over PLDT, but she scored the most crucial points to win the match.

Coach O on Ponggay Gaston

And this, according to head coach Oliver Almadro, is what matters the most.

"I'm always telling Ponggay it's not about what we did in the first, but what matters is she makes the right point at the right time," he said.

"We may be one man, two man, three man down but I'm happy that most of us step up when needed."

Gaston stepped up for the Flying Titans when the squad was depleted in their back-to-back defeats as five players were out due to injuries and health and safety protocols.

And on Thursday, she once again showed why she remains as one of Choco Mucho's go-to girls after tallying three of her nine points in the decider against PLDT that saved the Flying Titans from the brink of elimination in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

"In the fifth set, when we had our last timeout, I heard someone say that ‘win it for each other’ so I think that was something that stuck with me and the team kasi nagtitinginan kami each point," Gaston shared.

With her team down, 2-6, in the fifth frame, the former Ateneo star capped a run that tied the game at 6-all and gave the Flying Titans a two-point lead when she converted another point at 8-6.

With another deadlock at 14, Gaston penetrated the towering defense of PLDT to put the Flying Titans at match point before an attack error from the High Speed Hitters capped the match in Choco Mucho's favor.

"We did it for each other, we did it for everyone - yung mga nasa bench, lahat ng coaching staff, lahat ng players. I think yun yung nagpapanalo samin nung fifth set," she shared.

With the crucial win, Choco Mucho is still in contention for the remaining two spots in the semifinals as they sit with a 2-3 record.

And on Saturday, the Flying Titans will have a chance to salvage their semis bid as they face Petro Gazz at 5:30 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

