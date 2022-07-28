Choco Mucho keeps PVL playoff chances alive turning back PLDT

Choco Mucho boosted its semifinal chances after beating PLDT in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 10-25, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Thursday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Kat Tolentino exploded for 27 points off 24 attacks, two blocks and an ace in her return from a layoff as the Flying Titans moved up to fifth place on a 2-3 (win-loss) card with a game left to enhance its semifinal bid.

PLDT slipped to 3-2.

