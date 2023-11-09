PLDT makes it five straight victories, keeps Galeries Tower winless

PLDT cruised to a 29-27, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Galeries Tower in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

Erika Santos had 17 points on 15 attacks and two blocks as the High Speed Hitters recorded their fifth straight win since its opening loss to Cignal.

“‘Yung first set, hindi namin nagustuhan since ang daming lapses so kailangang i-address ulit sa training pero after ng first set, medyo okay naman na,” PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort said.

“Pagpasok pa lang ni Erika Santos sa PLDT, binigay ko na sa kanya ‘yung opportunity at role na meron siya ngayon. Thankful na medyo kumakagat na this conference so sana magtuloy-tuloy,” he added.

Andrea Marzan's 11-point output for Galeries Tower proved vital in extending the first set but just missed the finishing blow as PLDT scored its fourth sweep in five matches.

The Highrisers were sent crashing further down as they remain winless for the sixth match running alongside Gerflor (0-6). Farm Fresh sits in the bottom with a 0-7 mark.

