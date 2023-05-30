Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PLDT signs Royse Tubino, releases Ysa Jimenez and Wendy Semana

    by Jillian Velasco
    3 hours ago
    Royse Tubino Army vs Petro Gazz
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    PLDT has signed veteran outside hitter Royse Tubino ahead of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

    The High Speed Hitters welcomed the Lady Trooper on Tuesday as part of their roster for the mid-season tournament opening on June 29.

    Tubino led the Philippine Army to fifth place in the 2022 Invitational Conference, its best finish in the last five PVL conferences.

    But since the Lady Troopers decided to skip the mid-season tournament due to lack of players, Tubino was allowed by the management to be a guest player for other pro teams.

    Honey Royse Tubino Army vs BaliPure

    With the acquisition of Tubino, the High Speed Hitters released setter Wendy Semana and former UST Tigress Ysa Jimenez who barely saw action since being signed in January 2023.

    The High Speed Hitters, bannered by captain Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan, Mich Morente, Jovelyn Prado, Mean Mendrez and Kat Arado, are coming off a fourth-place finish in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference - their best finish in the league.

