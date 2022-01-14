George Pascua embraces challenge to lead PLDT rebuild

GEORGE Pascua has officially been named as the new head coach for the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

The team made the signing official on Friday after Spin.ph broke the news.

"Happy and excited kasi napunta ako sa team na isa sa mga pioneer na teams na sa volleyball," he said. "Masaya din ako na vina-value nila yung players. Yung pagkuha nila sa akin, very unexpected. Hindi ko inexpect kasi marami silang ina-eye na head coach. Kinausap nila ako sa kanilang mga plans at nagkaroon kami ng collaborations. Tapos tinawagan nila ako na ako na daw napili nila."

Pascua succeeds multi-titled mentor Roger Gorayeb at the helm and will be tasked to steer PLDT to better heights this upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

The current Far Eastern University coach and national women's team assistant brings a wealth of experience behind him being a three-time champion in Philippine Super Liga for Petron and Cignal.

Pascua, however, will be challenged in his return to the club scene for the first time in four years as he'll be tasked in the rebuild of the High Speed Hitters which will bank on veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan.

He brings in Raffy Mosuela, Mike Santos, Manolo Refugia and Paolo Escaño as part of his staff in PLDT.

The High Speed Hitters are set to unveil more players in the coming days.

