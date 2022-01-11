PLDT hiring George Pascua after parting ways with Roger Gorayeb

PLDT is tapping George Pascua as its new head coach for Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season, according to multiple sources.

Sources bared to Spin.ph that Pascua has been hired to replace Roger Gorayeb, whose contract expired on Dec. 31, ending an eight-year stay with the club.

Spin.ph reached out to Pascua but he has yet to respond as of posting time.

The source said that PLDT is set to rebuild under Pascua with veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan and several new players, who will be unveiled by the team in the coming days.

Pascua, head coach of Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws since 2017, is making his return in the club volleyball scene after four years.

He last called the shots for Sta. Lucia in the Philippine Superliga in 2018.



George Pascua returns to coaching in club volleyball competition.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It will be his first professional stint in the PVL as he takes over for the Power Hitters, who finished seventh with a 3-6 record.

Pascua was at the helm when Petron scored a 13-0 sweep in the 2015 All-Filipino Conference and a 2014 Grand Prix title.

He also led Cignal in 2017 when it ended up as co-champion with Japanese club Kobe Shinwa in the PSL Invitational.

During his first season as FEU coach, the Bernadeth Pons-led Lady Tamaraws reached the 2018 UAAP Finals, ending up with the silver as La Salle claimed the title.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.