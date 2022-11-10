PLDT keeps slim Final Four hopes alive, shows Akari the door

PLDT booted out newcomer Akari from title contention with a 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 sweep in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The High Speed Hitters narrowly missed elimination as they moved up to seventh place with a 2-4 record while sending the Power Chargers reeling to 2-5.

Mika Reyes led PLDT to the bounce back victory with 15 points on 10 attacks, two blocks and three aces.

