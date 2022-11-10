Ces Molina a spark off the bench as Cignal outlasts Petro Gazz in 5 sets

CIGNAL stayed in contention for a Final Four spot in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a five-set 25-22, 34-32, 15-25, 16-25, 15-13 triumph over Petro Gazz on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ces Molina was a spark off the bench as she led the comeback of an all-Filipina lineup midway through the decider to finish with 13 points while Roselyn Doria completed the HD Spikers' 3-0 run with a timely ace to seal the match in five with seven markers.

Tai Bierria copped the Player of the Game honors with team-high 19 points to go along with seven digs and seven receptions as Cignal (3-2) forged a three-way tie with Petro Gazz and F2 Logistics at third place.

The HD Spikers looked set to finish off Petro Gazz early after leading two sets to none, but the Angels dominated the third and fourth frame in all departments while minimizing their errors below five to force the match to a decider.

"Sinabi ko lang talaga sa kanila ibalik yung normal na laro namin especially nung first two sets kasi ang ganda talaga ng performance namin," Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos said.

"Wala kaming pakialam kung nag-error or nag-commit ng mistakes pero ang importante kung paano kami naka bounce back at recover," he added after Cignal made only five errors combined in the first two sets.

Petro Gazz had the better numbers with a 72-65 edge in attacks, 12-6 in blocks, and 11-6 in aces but the breaks of the game went the way of the HD Spikers side who went on a 7-3 run in the fifth set to turn the tables around.

Five Angels breached double figures in scoring with Lindsey Vander Weide leading with 29 points, Myla Pablo with 17, Aiza Pontillas and Djanel Cheng with 11, and Jonah Sabete with 10 - all in a losing effort.