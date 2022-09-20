Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL

    PLDT brings in Elina Savkina, Army taps Laura Condotta

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    The High Speeed Hitters will lean on Elina Savkina as Army looks to challenge for the title with Laura Condotta as import.
    PHOTO: PLDT/ UA Army

    PLDT eyes a medal this time after missing the podium in the PVL Invitational, bringing in Russian outside hitter Elina Savkina-Samoilenko for the Reinforced Conference.

    Army Lady Troopers, seeing action this conference as UAI-Army, will be led by the 5-foot-11 Canadian outside hitter Laura Condotta.

    See Noel Orcullo to call the shots for Lady Spikers in Super League

    The season-ending Reinforced Conference is set to kick off on Oct. 8 with nine teams participating - including debuting team Akari and returning F2 Logistics.

    The 27-year-old Savkina played for different pro leagues in Russia and France, her most recent stint with Mersin B.Şehir Bld. in Turkey.

    The 6-foot-4 Savkina joins a frontline featuring 6-footers and PVL best middle blockers Mika Reyes and Dell Palomata.

      Condotta has represented Team Canada in local and international beach volleyball tournaments.

      The 25-year-old Condotta then played in the pro ranks abroad for Raiffeisen Volley Toggenburg in Switzerland and AEK Larnaca in Cyprus after graduating from Brock University.

