Noel Orcullo to call the shots for Lady Spikers in Super League

LONG-time deputy Noel Orcullo will call the shots for the La Salle Lady Spikers in the Shakey's Super League.

La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus will not take part in the tournament set to kick off on Sept. 24.

"Expect na iba yung style of coaching. Iba si Coach Ramil, iba ako," said Orcullo, who has been an assistant to the decorated mentor for more than a decade.

La Salle was the last team to confirm its entry in the maiden Super League, completing the 18-team field from the NCAA and UAAP.



The team did not give details about Ramil de Jesus' not taking charhe for the Archers in this tournament.



Orcullo revealed that the Lady Spikers won't be in full force, with several players still recovering from injuries, including Angel Canino who suffered a right ankle sprain in training.

"Some of them are recovering from the injuries from the last UAAP Season so expect na hindi talaga kami all out lalaro ng inaasahan samin," he said.

"Si Canino, under recovery pa rin yun eh kasi na-injure sa training so kababalik lang din."

Despite the injuries, Orcullo remains confident in the team's system that produced 11 UAAP championships and eight runner-up finishes in a span of 20 years.

"Isang goal 'yun para maexpose pero syempre hindi naman tayo nagte-training para second or ano. Syempre may goal ka rin. Kung nandiyan ka na, pilitin natin makapasok," he said.

La Salle plays in Pool D with NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, Letran and Far Eastern University. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs.

The Lady Spikers will take on the Lady Tamaraws in its debut at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

