Petro Gazz sits Korea-bound MJ Phillips as a precaution

MJ Phillips’ absence was crucial in Petro Gazz’s 25-18, 18-25, 21-25, 22-25 loss to Cignal on opening day in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

The two-time best middle blocker was at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, but Petro Gazz management decided not to field the middle blocker to avoid any mishaps that could derail her stint in the Korean V-League.

Phillips was drafted by Gwangju Al Peppers as their Asian import in the 2023-2024 season set to kick off in October.

“We’re afraid kasi na with mga nangyayari, baka ma-affect 'yung pagpunta niya sa Korea and we’re not yet sure if allowed siya to play muna ng ganitong tournament or kailangan na niyang pumunta dun right away,” Angels head coach Oliver Almadro said.

“The Petro Gazz family naman is really supporting her. That’s why we don’t want to risk it. We love MJ.”

Exercising caution, the Angels will wait for clearance from Phillips’ Korean club if the reigning PVL best middle blocker can see action in the local league.

The Angels look to bounce back against Foton on Thursday.

“Malay natin sa Thursday, medyo sabihin sa kanya ng Korea team niya na, ‘Oh, you can play, no problem with us. We do not have any problem with that, FIVB, or something like that.’ So pag sinabi yun, malaking bagay for us.”

Almadro admitted Phillips’ absence was crucial in the loss to Cignal, particularly in the blocking department. In four sets, the Angels only had three blocks courtesy of Grethcel Soltones and Rem Palma.

“Ang laking bagay kung nakalaro si MJ today. I guess, easily, ilang blocks ang ibibigay niya samin na per set and per game. But I trust din naman the other players na magde-deliver,” he said.

"Siguro, nabigla lang kami na just kahapon lang saka namin nalaman na oops, baka magka-problema."