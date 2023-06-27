Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jun 27
    PVL

    Petro Gazz sits Korea-bound MJ Phillips as a precaution

    by Jillian Velasco
    Just now
    mj phillips petro gazz pvl
    PHOTO: patrick romero

    MJ Phillips’ absence was crucial in Petro Gazz’s 25-18, 18-25, 21-25, 22-25 loss to Cignal on opening day in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

    The two-time best middle blocker was at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, but Petro Gazz management decided not to field the middle blocker to avoid any mishaps that could derail her stint in the Korean V-League.

    Phillips was drafted by Gwangju Al Peppers as their Asian import in the 2023-2024 season set to kick off in October.

    “We’re afraid kasi na with mga nangyayari, baka ma-affect 'yung pagpunta niya sa Korea and we’re not yet sure if allowed siya to play muna ng ganitong tournament or kailangan na niyang pumunta dun right away,” Angels head coach Oliver Almadro said.

    “The Petro Gazz family naman is really supporting her. That’s why we don’t want to risk it. We love MJ.”

    Exercising caution, the Angels will wait for clearance from Phillips’ Korean club if the reigning PVL best middle blocker can see action in the local league.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The Angels look to bounce back against Foton on Thursday.

    “Malay natin sa Thursday, medyo sabihin sa kanya ng Korea team niya na, ‘Oh, you can play, no problem with us. We do not have any problem with that, FIVB, or something like that.’ So pag sinabi yun, malaking bagay for us.”

    Almadro admitted Phillips’ absence was crucial in the loss to Cignal, particularly in the blocking department. In four sets, the Angels only had three blocks courtesy of Grethcel Soltones and Rem Palma.

    “Ang laking bagay kung nakalaro si MJ today. I guess, easily, ilang blocks ang ibibigay niya samin na per set and per game. But I trust din naman the other players na magde-deliver,” he said.

    "Siguro, nabigla lang kami na just kahapon lang saka namin nalaman na oops, baka magka-problema."

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: patrick romero

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again