Petro Gazz rips Army to secure semis spot with one match to spare

DEFENDING champion Petro Gazz made quick work of winless UAI-Army, 25-12, 25-13, 25-19, to secure the third semifinal berth in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

American import Lindsey Vander Weide had 20 points built on 14 attacks, four blocks and two aces.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas chipped in 12 markers, while MJ Phillips had 10.

Myla Pablo finished with eight points including the set-finishing hammer kills in second and third frames.

"Yung una naming objective coming into this game, kahit sino yung kalaban namin, whether Army na nasa ilalim or kahit sino man, gusto lang naming gawin pang-build ng momentum going into the semis so good thing na nakuha namin in three sets," head coach Rald Ricafort said.

The Angels outplayed the Lady Troopers in all departments – 42-25 in attacks, 15-3 in blocks, and 5-2 aces.

"I told MJ and I told the team that I wanted to feel good going into F2 and the semifinals and I think we did that in this game by playing the way we played so it feels good," Vander Weide said.

The Angels have safely crossed the next round with a 5-2 record, with only one match left in their elimination-round schedule, against F2 Logistics on Tuesday.

Canadian import Laura Condotta was the lone bright spot for the Lady Troopers with 12 points, seven digs and nine receptions.