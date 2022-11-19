Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Nov 19
    PBA

    Troy Rosario ruled out of the conference for Blackwater

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Troy Rosario watches the Blackwater-Bay Area game from the bench.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    TROY Rosario is out of Blackwater for the rest of the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

    The 6-foot-6 Rosario is still recuperating from plantar fasciitis that has kept him out for most of the conference.

    On Friday, coach Ariel Vanguardia said Rosario won't be playing for the remaining games of the Bossing in the eliminations - or beyond.

    [READ: Ginebra routs Blackwater for Cone's 1,000th career win]

    Blackwater suffered its eighth loss in 11 outings after being whipped by Barangay Ginebra, 98-84.

    It was the fifth straight loss for the Bossing, who are now in danger of missing the playoffs after clinching a quarterfinals berth in the Philippine Cup.

      Rosario though won't be the only player the Bossing would be missing this conference.

      Also out are guards Baser Amer (calf strain), JVee Casio (groin injury), and Anthony Torralba (quadricep contusion).

      "Out na sila this conference. Next conference na sila," said the Blackwater coach.

      PBA Updates
      topicJune Mar FajardotopicNLEX Road WarriorstopicJapeth AguilartopicRR PogoytopicConvergetopicChot Reyes
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
