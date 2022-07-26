Petro Gazz pounces on Molina exit, deals Cignal first loss in PVL

PETRO GAZZ dealt league-leading Cignal its first loss, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-14, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The previously winless Angels were quick to pounce after the HD Spikers - already without Roselyn Doria, Glaudine Troncos and Ayel Estranero due to health issues - lost top scorer Ces Molina to an injury following a bad landing in the second frame.

It was all Petro Gazz from there as the Angels tied Chery Tiggo at 1-4 (win-loss) even as Cignal remained at the top of the eliminations standings with a 4-1 card.

Team captain Chi Saet copped her first Player of the Game honors as she dished out 28 excellent sets to lead four Angels in double figures in scoring. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas had a triple-double of 19 points, 12 digs and 12 receptions.

Rem Palma followed suit with 17 points off 10 attacks, three blocks, four aces. MJ Phillips added 15 points while Nicole Tiamzon chipped in 13 markers.

The Angels outclassed the HD Spikers in all departments, taking a 64-46 advantage in attacks, 6-5 in blocks, and 7-5 in aces.

Ria Meneses was the lone HD Spiker who breached double figures, as she scored 10 points off eight attacks and two blocks. Molina tallied seven points in two sets before being carried off the court.

