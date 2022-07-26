Army on cusp of PVL Invitational semis after eliminating Chery Tiggo

ARMY-BLACK Mamba vented its ire on hapless Chery Tiggo and eliminated the Crossovers, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Tuesday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Back-to-back Player of the Game Ivy Perez steered the Lady Troopers with 17 excellent sets and six points built on four attacks and two aces in the straight-sets win.

Although the Lady Troopers, 3-2, are a win away from securing a semifinals berth, they face a tough challenge as they go up against the reigning champions Creamline for their last game in the eliminations on Saturday.

Jovelyn Gonzaga anchored the Lady Troopers’ offense and defense with a near triple-double performance - 15 points off 12 attacks and three blocks, 18 digs and seven receptions.

Audrey Paran followed next with eight points.

Up 24-19 in the third frame with a two-set lead, the Lady Troopers committed consecutive errors to keep the Crossovers within striking distance, 24-22, before Joanne Bunag hammered it to tally her fifth point off the bench.

On paper, it was a close match between the two squads with equal blocks and aces at seven and six, respectively, but the spikes and errors spelled the difference as the Lady Troopers converted more attacks than the Crossovers, 39-34, while Chery Tiggo committed 23 unforced errors to Army’s 18.

Shaya Adorador carried Chery Tiggo in another rout, as she delivered 11 points and 11 receptions, while Mylene Paat added 11 markers in a losing effort.

